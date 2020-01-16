Home NEWS Three arrested in Alabama for keeping kids in cages

Three arrested in Alabama for keeping kids in cages

James Smith
January 16, 2020

Three people in Alabama were arrested on child abuse charges for allegedly locking four children in make-shift cages, authorities said.

Police found the cages in the Smiths Station home in Lee County during a wellness check on Jan. 13, local police said in a press release.

In the house, they found four children — ages 3, 4, 10 and 11 — and determined each had been locked in the cages several times.

The cages were made of wood and featured locks and hasps, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

A fifth child, a 8-month-old infant, was also found at the house. All of the children were taken from home and put into county custody, police said.

Police returned to the house with a warrant two days later and arrested 66-year-old Pamela Bond, 69-year-old James Bond and 30-year-old Kylla Mann.

They were each hit with aggravated child abuse and reckless endangerment charges.

From left to right, Kylla Michelle Mann, James H. Bond and Pamela Deloris Bond
