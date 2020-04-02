🔥Thousands raised to help junior doctor left unable to work after thugs smashed his car with bricks🔥

Thousands has been raised to help buy a new car for a junior doctor who was left unable to get to work after thugs smashed his car windows with bricks and rocks.

Dr Abdul Farooq, who works at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and looks after some patients on his ward who have coronavirus, only realised his car had been vandalised when he set off for work on Monday.

The medic had parked his Ford Fusion close to his home after his Friday night shift and spent the weekend at his home in Walsall.

“It was totally smashed up,” he said. “All the windows were smashed and the rear view mirrors had been pulled out.

“There was a dent on one of the doors and there were big rocks and bricks inside the car.

“They didn’t take anything – there was just a hat and a packet of biscuits in there, which they clearly didn’t think was worth stealing.

“The glovebox was open though, so they had opened it to check if anything was in there.”

The 24-year-old had no choice but to call work and cancel his shift and wait for his car to be towed away.

“It was the inconvenience with everything else going on at the moment,” he said.

“But I let work know what happened and they were really helpful.”

Dr Farooq has been taking Ubers to work this week, who have offered free rides and food deliveries to NHS staff, while he tries to find a new motor.

But yesterday, stand-up comedian Tez Ilyas, who fronted Channel 4 satirical entertainment series, The Tez O’Clock Show, reached out to him and offered to set up a fundraiser to help him buy a new car.

Writing on the fundraising page, Mr Ilyas said: “Unfortunately some vandals wrecked his car and it has been completely written off.

“This means that Dr Farooq has no means of transport to get to and from work, during a time when doctors are needed more than ever to help treat coronavirus patients.

“I’d like to raise some funds for this young lad so he can buy himself a new motor and be able to commute to work.

“Doctors like him are putting their lives on the line for us right now.

“The least we can do is give a little something back.”

Donations have flooded in from across the country and more than £3,200 has been raised so far.

“I felt bad because there are other things people should be donating to, but Tez said people will want to help and help me get back to work,” Dr Farooq said.

“The amount raised already is mind blowing – just amazing. People have been offering me cars on Facebook too.

“It shows the kindness that people are showing to NHS staff.

“We are being recognised now and people are starting to value the healthcare system a lot more during this crisis.”

Dr Farooq said he won’t be spending all the cash on a car and will donate the rest to a foodbank or another good cause.

He said: “After what happened to the car, the chaplin at work said to me, ‘you never know, there might be some good in this’, and he was right – it shows people’s kindness and generosity.”

Dr Farooq said he is currently working on the surgical wards, but on Monday, he is being moved to the medical wards.

“I think the peak will start to hit next week because all the staff is being moved,” he said.

“We are treating everyone who comes in as a Covid-19 patient.

“There is a worry as we get further on that patients will be dying left right and centre, but obviously you do as much as you can.

“You can foresee that there will be a lot of sad stories in the next few weeks.

“I’ll probably learn more in the next two to three months than I might do in my whole career.”

Dr Farooq reported the vandalism to his car to the police, but he said they closed the case the next day due to limited resources.

“The next day, they said ‘look, sorry we’ve closed the case because we don’t have the resources to get the CCTV, if you can get it, we will reopen the case’,” Dr Farooq said.

“I parked my car outside the community centre near my house, which is where I always park, but the centre is currently closed, which means I can’t ask for CCTV footage, and I expect it will be closed for a few months.”

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said they received a report of a car having its windows smashed in Small Street, Caldmore, between 5.30pm on March 27 and 7.30am on March 30.

“We’ve asked if there are any CCTV possibilities which could be shared with us to identify whoever was responsible,” the spokesman said.

“Any crime is unacceptable but the allocation of investigators to a scene is assessed on what is proportionate given the severity, vulnerability and likelihood of catching those involved.”

To donate, visit the fundraising page here.