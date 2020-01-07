thousands-of-nyc’s-homeless-parents-were-recently-kids-themselves

Adi Talwar Maria (pseudonym), mother of two, secured an apartment at a supportive

housing site in the Bronx. Permanent housing has been life-changing

since the family no longer has to deal with restrictions and uncertainty

of life in a shelter.

Maria was 19 years old when

she gave birth to her first daughter and brought the new baby from the hospital

to a tiny room in a Harlem family shelter.

“It was literally the size of

a closet,” she says of the space she shared with her then-boyfriend and their

infant. “We couldn’t even fit a bouncing chair.”

She would have preferred to

stay at the youth shelter where she lived before giving birth, she says. There,

the staff would remind her to zip her coat in the cold, and the organization

running the shelter provided group therapy and job training. But she had to

move out when she was seven months pregnant because the shelter could not

accommodate her, her boyfriend and their child.

“There are no shelters really

tailored toward homeless youth families,” she says. She asked to use a fake

name for this story because she and her abusive boyfriend broke up and she is

concerned about domestic violence. “If there was, we’d have a lesser chance of

relapse.”

The Department of Homeless

Services shelter in Harlem failed to meet the unique developmental and

practical needs of young parents, Maria says, highlighting a gap in services

for thousands of unstably housed families headed by young people who, like

Maria, aren’t very far removed from their own childhoods.

A patchwork of nonprofits

funded by the Department of Youth and Community Development run daytime drop-in

centers and supportive programs, as well as shelters for single unaccompanied

young people between ages 16 and 24, but they cannot provide housing for the

vast majority of young families.

DHS shelters, on the other

hand, can provide a place to sleep and some programs for families, but they

tend to lack key services for young parents who have never lived on their own

before, let alone while raising infants, says Coalition for Homeless Youth

Executive Director Jamie Powlovich.

“Young people have needs

developmentally. They’re in a different place than [older] adults,” Powlovich

says. “So they need to be given access to the right to [youth] shelter and have

more intensive services.”

A ‘crisis of young families’

The service gap for young

families exists in the context of New York City’s dual affordable housing and

homelessness crises, where Black and Latino families with children, typically

headed by single mothers, make up the vast majority of New York City’s staggering homeless

population.

Parents also account for the

majority of homeless unaccompanied New Yorkers under age 25, according to city

data.

“We have a family

homelessness crisis, but to some extent we have a crisis of young families,”

says Craig Hughes, a social work supervisor at the Urban Justice Center’s

Safety Net Project who is writing a doctoral dissertation on the city’s history

of youth homelessness.

From 2015 to 2018, parents

made up the majority of homeless, unaccompanied young people identified in the

city’s point-in-time “Youth Counts.” The 2018 count — an effort that involved city agencies, shelter

providers, community organizations and schools — identified 2,422 “parenting

youth” with 2,810 children of their own, compared to 2,141 lone, unaccompanied

youth.

In 2019, the Youth Count

estimate of homeless parents under age 25 decreased to 1,856, according to data

presented at an August meeting of the New York City Coalition on the Continuum of Care, a homelessness prevention task force. More recently,

there were 2,057 families headed by 18-to-24-year-olds with children in DHS

shelters, according to the Department of Social Services.

Those tallies “don’t even

include the young people experiencing homelessness in more hidden ways that

make them harder to count,” however, according to an independent assessment commissioned by the city and published in May.

“Still, they represent thousands of young people every day who experience

trauma and lack the stability and support they need to thrive during a key

developmental period.”

Stormy Toro is one of those

young parents contending with a lack of stability and support Toro, 24, lived

with her husband at an adult family shelter in Harlem until his arrest earlier

this month. The shelter kicked Toro out while her husband is in jail — it’s a

shelter for families without children, like couples or parents with adult

children — so she went to New Jersey to visit her mother and her young son. But

the day after Christmas, she had to leave her mother’s home, too.

The shelter in Harlem provided some

stability as she and her husband worked to find an apartment where they could

live with Toro’s son, she says. Losing their spot was a major setback.

“I got everything we worked so hard

for and in a couple of hours I have to rewrite my whole blueprint basically,”

she says.

Toro, an intern at Safe Horizon’s Streetwork Project, says she will likely move to a

shelter for single women. She says she may seek shelter through a youth

services provider, but space is limited, especially for parents and their

children.

Despite the thousands of

homeless families headed by teens and young adults, there are only 87 beds and

cribs for families at seven sites in the city. The locations are funded through

DYCD and only apply to single mothers and their children. Fewer than 60 mothers

and children are currently staying at the sites, DYCD says.

The few dozen beds for young

families are time-bound. The mothers and children can stay up to 120 days in 28

“Crisis Services” beds, or up to two years in 59 “Transitional Independent

Living” beds operated by nonprofits like Covenant House and Children’s Village.

Last fiscal year, 207 young mothers used the beds, DYCD said.

Powlovich says many young

parents are missing out because they don’t know about the programs, or their

potential benefits.

“The youth system in general

is definitely less well known, and we are constantly pushing how there needs to

be more awareness of youth services,” Powlovich says, adding that

information-sharing largely depends on the shelter provider or individual

social service staff members.

The city-commissioned assessment of youth homeless services found that parents accounted for the majority of the

914 young people who received subsidized housing through the Department of

Social Services in 2018.

Nevertheless, the report

criticized the city for gaps in communication between agencies and determined

that “services do not appear to consistently account for the developmental

needs of the parent as a youth, in addition to the needs of a family.”

For more than a year,

23-year-old Rhanesha Harris says she lived in a DHS family shelter in the Bronx

without knowing about the young adult programs she and her two daughters could

access.

“If you don’t ask, they won’t

tell you,” Harris says of her experience with DHS and the Human Resources

Administration. “I found out being in a work program. They told me about

transitional child care, they helped me find a job, gave me Metrocards. They mentioned

programs that HRA will never tell you about.”

By the time a new case

manager turned her on to the programs, she was getting ready to move out of the

shelter using her Special One-Time Assistance voucher, she says. The family of

three now lives in an apartment in Newark, though she says she worries the landlord won’t offer

them a new lease when the voucher expires.

“I have a good amount of

money in the bank if any crap does unfold,” she says.

The unique needs of young people

Young homeless families

typically lack the social supports that many other teens and young adults take

for granted, says Hughes, the Urban Justice Center social worker. The lack of

support compounds another issue: Young people who earn incomes that would allow

them to afford an apartment face discrimination from landlords based on their

age, their race, their family composition and their homeless experience.

“They don’t have the

guarantors that kids coming from NYU do,” Hughes says. “Even if they get their

own housing, they need guidance, much like how people rely on their parents for

how to deal with a landlord.”

Young people new to the

workforce tend to earn relatively low wages, he says. Income that would go

toward rent has to also cover the cost of formula, clothes, a bassinet,

daycare.

“There are difficulties in

getting a foot into the labor market.” he says. “Young people are trying to

make ends meet for their family and many of them can’t.”

New York City has a unique

right to shelter for people experiencing homelessness, but that right extends

only to adult and family shelters operated by DHS.

That means young adults

between ages 18 and 24 — a period many psychologists consider a distinct

developmental stage known as “emerging adulthood” —

typically enter the DHS system. DHS says there are no heads of household under

age 18 in its shelters.

There are a few hundred DYCD

shelter beds for homeless young people without families, but advocates like

Hughes and Powlovich have called on the city to establish a right to “age-appropriate” shelters for young people based

on their developmental needs.

After a few months in the

Harlem shelter, Maria and her family signed a lease on an apartment, but that

fell through when a violent break-in and

robbery compelled them to leave. They returned to the DHS family intake center

in the Bronx and, after an onerous process and several denials, they got placed

in another shelter in Brownsville, where Maria gave birth to her second child,

a boy.

Maria broke up with her

abusive boyfriend and, two years later, she and her two kids finally secured an

apartment in a supportive housing program in the Bronx. Maria, now 25, is

working and earning good money, she says, but she struggled as she navigated

early adulthood and parenthood without stable housing. She got help from the

Streetwork Project.

“I don’t have family to guide

me through adulthood, to set up resume, set up ConEdison, learn how to become a

mother so my case manager is like a mom figure,” says Maria, who emancipated

from her parents at age 17 and became homeless after leaving college during her

freshman year. “I’m an actual adult now, but it took six or seven years to get

there.”

Allyson, a 21-year-old

homeless mother, has lived with her husband and 1-year-old son in a

hotel-turned-shelter in Central Brooklyn since leaving her abusive father’s

home (Allyson asked not to use her full name to prevent discrimination as she

searches for an apartment). She and her husband work as dog-walkers and earn a

decent income, she says, but she and her young peers are still struggling to

make it in New York City with kids in tow.

“The majority of homeless

families I meet are young mothers in my situation — 20, 21, 23,” Allyson says.

“People think of someone homeless on the street, but they could have just got

evicted. Imagine living in New York City as a kid? It’s hard to live here.”

An uncertain path to permanent housing

Homeless young parents trying

to access permanent housing typically find DHS shelters their best option, even

if they lack age-specific services, Powlovich says. “For a lot of parenting

young people, it doesn’t make sense to access youth shelter because the reality

is, when their time there comes to an end, they end up going to adult shelter

anyway,” she says.

City leaders have resisted

creating a right to age-appropriate shelter and young adults, including

parents, who do not enter the DHS system remain locked out of CityFHEPS housing vouchers that cover the cost of

rent up to a certain monthly amount, depending on household size.

“There’s a paternalistic

belief that someone who is 18, 19, 20 either can’t handle their own housing or

doesn’t deserve it,” Hughes says. “Young people need supports, but that

shouldn’t be a barrier to housing.”

Eligibility may change,

however. Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced a policy shift that would

allow people to bypass the DHS system to access housing vouchers. The city’s 2017 “Turning

the Tide on Homelessness” plan indicated that people in DYCD shelters would be able to access the housing assistance, though that has not yet

happened.

Powlovich obtained a heavily

redacted document titled “Proposed CityFHEPS Eligibility Rules for DYCD Runaway

and Homeless Youth,” from DYCD via a Freedom of Information Law request,

suggesting the city may soon expand access, but any bits of information on the

document are covered by black bars.

For Maria, the mother of two

who lives in the Bronx, permanent housing has been life-changing.

The family secured an

apartment in a supportive housing site and are no longer rocked by uncertainty

or bound by the restrictions or of shelter life, she says.

“My kids now walk to school,

they know the neighborhood,” she says. “I’m seeing how my children grow.”

But Allyson, her husband and

their son are waiting for a landlord to accept the housing voucher they

obtained in the adult DHS system. They’re working as dog walkers, taking turns

so someone can be with the baby at all times.

Inside their shelter-hotel

room, they cram their food into the minifridge and watch vermin scurry across

the floor or die under the bed. Allyson doesn’t put her son on the floor

“because the mice might bite him or touch him,” she says.

Meanwhile, her son is not

meeting developmental milestones in a typical timeframe, she says. She worries

about her family’s health and future.

“I didn’t grow up

struggling,” Allyson says. “I grew up in an unfortunate situation, but we were

never struggling, so for me when I come in here — we’re in a hotel mind you, a

very small room, with mice in the room — it gets hard.”

City Limits’ series on family homelessness in New York City is supported by Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York and The Family Homelessness Coalition. City Limits is solely responsible for the content and editorial direction.

