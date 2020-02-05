Thousands of breast cancer patients in London to receive free therapy at new King's Cross centre

The latest headlines in your inbox

Thousands of women with breast cancer are to be given free talking therapy and physical support from a new centre in the heart of King’s Cross.

A building once home to a doomed theatre off Argyle Square this week began a £2.3 million pound renovation ahead of opening in late 2020 as Future Dreams House.

Run by charity Breast Cancer Haven, the venue will offer more than 2,000 new patients each year expert consultations and up to 10 hours of free one-to-one talking therapy, groups and classes.

Talking therapy is not routinely offered to breast cancer patients receiving NHS treatment, who suffer “debilitating” side effects from treatment including extreme fatigue, post-menopausal symptoms and body image issues.

The charity currently offers therapy to around 900 patients from a temporary building in west London and through a one-day outreach service at the Whittington Hospital in Archway.

Other charities also offer people diagnosed with all forms of cancer a helpline to call and access to counselling, but Future Dreams House will be London’s largest “specialist breast cancer support centre”.

All treatment programmes will be arranged in consultation with a patient’s GP, and offered outside working hours.

Its director, integrated medicine expert Caroline Hoffman PhD, said: “Moving to this site in King’s Cross will make a massive difference to the number of people we can see.”

Breast cancer is a leading cause of death in women under 50, and projections from charity Macmillan show around 840,000 people in the UK are expected to be living with breast cancer by 2030.