thousands-of-australian-defence-force-reserves-called-up-to-help-with-mass-evacuations-as-death-toll-hits-23

The Australian Government has called up 3,000 defence force reservists to support emergency workers in conducting the biggest evacuation in the country’s history amidst the ongoing fire crisis.

Initially referred to as the largest peacetime evacuation in Australian history, it is now believed that the sheer number of people escaping areas threatened by fires is completely without precedent.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from East Gippsland, north-east Victoria, and from the south coast of New South Wales.

Officials say it is “the first time in living memory” that Australian Defence Force reservists have been compulsorily deployed in this way.

Two more people were confirmed dead on Saturday, the first fire crisis fatalities in South Australia this season. Their deaths brought the national toll to 23.

Firefighters describe the fire on Kangaroo Island that claimed the two lives as “virtually unstoppable”.

People evacuated by navy ships from Mallacoota are now in a refuge centre in Melbourne, while elsewhere in Victoria tens of thousands of people fled as a sudden wind change swept the state causing the colossal fires to advance on East Gippsland and Alpine communities.