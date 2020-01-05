'Thought He'd Point Out Shortcomings...': Arvind Kejriwal Jabs Amit Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah after the BJP chief, in a day-long rally in the national capital, criticised the Aam Aadmi Party over “wasting public money”. The Delhi election is due by next month.

“I heard the entire speech of the Home Minister Amit Shah ji. I thought he would point out the shortcomings of our work and talk about the development of Delhi. He did not say anything else except abusing me,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted. “If they (BJP) have suggestions for Delhi, then tell and we will implement them in the next five years,” Mr Kejriwal said, alluding to another win by his Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, in the coming election.

Before he led a door-to-door campaign to seek support for the amended citizenship law in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar today, Mr Shah had taken a swipe at the Delhi Chief Minister over spending on ads for the AAP government and for not giving sanction to Delhi Police to act against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar in an alleged sedition case.

“Arvind Kejriwal is wasting public money on advertisements. Somebody can mislead people once, but not all the time,” Mr Shah said, adding he is confident that the BJP would come to power in Delhi this time, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998; however, it is ruling in all the municipal corporations in the national capital. The BJP also took all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the national election held in April and May last year.

It will be a major test for Mr Kejriwal, whose relatively new party hasn’t seen much success in the national elections in 2014 and 2019, despite its top performance in the Delhi election in 2015. The BJP is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election-winning formula to take Delhi. Housing, education and demand for statehood are some of the big issues in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than it won in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Mr Kejriwal told party members last month.

With inputs from PTI