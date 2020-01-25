those-who-attack-bjp-workers-should-be-“put-to-sleep”,-says-party-leader

BJP’s Birbhum district president Shyamapada Mandal made the comment at a rally at Sainthia.

Kolkata/Suri:

A BJP district president in West Bengal on Saturday said those who attack the party workers should be “tranquilised” and if that fails, they should be “put to sleep forever”.

BJP’s Birbhum district president Shyamapada Mandal at a rally at Sainthia held in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress for opposing the new law.

“You have seen how rogue elephants are dealt with. At first efforts are made to tranquilise them but if it doesn’t work, they are killed by using injections. Similarly, those attacking BJP workers should be first administered tranquilisers. If that does not work, the attackers should be put to sleep forever,” Mr Mondal said.

Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said what the BJP leader has said is “not at all surprising”.

“He is not saying anything surprising. The state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had also spoken in the same tone and tenor. Ghosh has been recently elected the state BJP president for the second time. Maybe Mondal is harbouring the aspiration of becoming the state BJP chief and that is why he spoke that way,” she said.

Recently, state party president Dilip Ghosh had said that those who are involved in damaging public property should be “shot at and killed like the same way in Uttar Pradesh”.