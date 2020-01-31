Those soon-to-close Highway 40 ramps are remnants of a never-built north-south highway

The land in the center of the photo that is currently occupied by an interstate on ramp and off ramp is the proposed site for a $200 million, 20,000 seat Major League Soccer stadium that would be built west of Union Station in downtown St. Louis as seen on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Long, looping lanes criss-crossing under downtown streets and on an overpass high over Highway 40 (Interstate 64) are the last remnants of a long-planned, hotly debated highway.Starting Monday, drivers will not be able to take the ramps to and from North 20th, Market or Pine streets; the exits and entrances are closing to make room for the new MLS stadium downtown. The 3.3-mile-long North-South Distributor Highway was going to connect Interstate 70 to both interstates 44 and 55. First proposed in the late 1940s, the highway plan died in the early 1980s. The ramps were built in 1964, when construction expanded the Daniel Boone Expressway from Brentwood Boulevard. They were built to handle far more traffic than they did as exits to downtown streets, and would have been part of a major interchange. The route of the highway, which would have been Route 755, changed several times over the years. At one point, it would have run through part of Lafayette Square neighborhood, but resident concerns about destroying the historic district convinced planners to alter the plan. An August 1977 article said that despite the change to the southern part of the route, residents in north city neighborhoods continued to criticize the plan. “The highway, designed to ease congestion predicted on the area’s interstate system an to provide an outlet into and from the city’s central business district, has been controversial since it was first proposed in 1948 by the St. Louis Plan Commission.”The same article quoted Alderman Mary Ross: “They just sit around and wait and wait, thinking we won’t do anything about it after a while. And while they wait, nothing, absolutely nothing, has been done for housing.” Residents worried that the highway “would divide neighborhoods, increase air pollution and noise, force residents to relocate and cripple efforts to construct new housing and rehabilitate existing structures.”In October 1978, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, citing concerns about inflation, taxes and the need to preserve neighborhoods, urged officials to drop the plan. Their report pointed out that the “highway would destroy several neighborhoods — and that poor persons would probably be hardest hit.”Proponents argued, according to a September 1979 article, that the highway would relieve traffic congestion, spark industrial development and help the downtown economy. A public meeting that month drew about 1,000 people and lasted five hours, with political supporters of the project monopolizing much of the speaking time. Only after some residents began chanting: “Let the people speak” did opponents take the microphone.State Rep. Stanley Piekarski said: “You’re talking about spending $100 to $200 million on the highway, and you might save three minutes of driving time a day with it. This is going to be the costliest fiasco the highway department has ever gotten itself into.”A 1979 estimate put the cost of the highway at $85 to $136 million; the Missouri Department of Transportation estimated the work would require moving more than 2,000 people, destroying more than 500 homes, 67 businesses, three churches and two schools.In April 1980, the state highway commission and city officials said they had other priorities for federal road money, and decided not to use federal funds to fund construction. The federal government wouldn’t make the whole road part of the interstate system, so construction would cost the city and state more than officials were willing to spend. By April 1981, when a House appropriations bill barred the state from funding the project, Piekarski said that the plan for the highway, lingering for decades, “has helped destroy the Near North Side.”In 1937, the first stages of Highway 40 opened. Here’s what they looked like

1937 Kingshighway 2

July 19, 1937, St. Louis — Looking west down the express highway which was opened from Kingshighway to Vandeventer. Post-Dispatch staff photo

Staff

1935 Kingshighway

Oct. 5, 1935, St. Louis — Route of the new express highway across the southeastern corner of Forest Park and from Kingshighway to Vandeventer Avenue. The broad pavement has been laid through the park from Skinker Boulevard to the foreground. Airphoto

Airphoto

Kingshighway 1935

Sept. 8, 1935, St. Louis — The western half of a viaduct to carry Kingshighway over the new express highway was open to traffic Thursday. Post-Dispatch staff photo

Staff

1938 Kingshighway

Ten motorcycle policeman start to patrol the three-mile stretch of the express highway. They will enforce the 45-mile speed limit. Post-Dispatch staff photo

Staff

1936 Kingshighway

July 12, 1936, St. Louis — Airplane photograph of the southeastern corner of Forest Park, looking east with Oakland Avenue on right and Kingshighway across upper center. Photo by H. Aylette Meade

H. Aylette Meade

1937 Kingshighway

Dec. 27, 1937 — The new Vandeventer Avenue viaduct is open for traffic. It links Express Highway and Chouteau avenue and was completed at a cost of $650,000. Post-Dispatch staff

Staff

It started out wet on Jan. 30, 1982, then dumped 14 inches of snow on St. Louis.

Touching down at 6:55 p.m., the twister followed a 21-mile path that started near Chesterfield and took a northeast direction through North County

In 1979 and ’80, he was one of 52 Americans held hostage for 444 days.

On Jan. 28, 1920, a financial writer visited St. Louis and took our city’s leaders and our schools to task. A century later, has our town heeded his warnings?

When Mississippi Nights closed its doors on Jan. 19, 2007, St. Louis lost the club on which was built its reputation as a player on the national music scene.

Willie Neal Jr. had been a police officer for six years and working undercover for three when he was killed.

The 78-year-old Polish pontiff managed to take part in a lively youth rally, celebrate Mass with 104,000 people, lead an ecumenical service at the New Cathedral and persuade a governor to spare a condemned man.

After seeing his average dip to .255 in the 1959 baseball season, Stan Musial agreed to take a 20 percent pay cut from the Cardinals.

The land in the center of the photo that is currently occupied by an interstate on ramp and off ramp is the proposed site for a $200 million, 20,000 seat Major League Soccer stadium that would be built west of Union Station in downtown St. Louis as seen on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com