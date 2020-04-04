“thor:-love-and-thunder”:-who’s-going-to-play-what-and-what’s-the-plot-that-is-kept-secret???

With full of emotions, incredible storyline, Thor: Love and Thunder for the first time introduces the first female Thor. The film will adapt a lady Thor Story arc from the recent Marvel Comic series. It will be known as The Mighty Thor by Jason Aaron. In the comics, the original Thor was deemed unworthy to wield his hammer, Mjolnir, paving the way for Jane Foster. We will be able to see Jane getting her new powers in the new film of Thor. For all Thor fans, the new movie will introduce Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as Thor. It will be interesting to see Marvel’s first transgender superhero, which will be revealed in this movie.The announcement for the release of the 4th franchise of Thor was made at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019. Thor 4 will be called Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the screen in the next year at the end of 2021.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: (L-R) Kevin Feige, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman speak at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)The confirmation of the cast and crew includes Chris Hemsworth as the main lead role as Thor. Natalie Portman will also be seen and return in the Thor 4: Love and Thunder as Dr. Jane Foster. Tessa Thompson will return as a strong fighter and will be the new ruler of New Asgard by Thor. The actor will be seen in the role of Valkyrie.The plot and the storyline are kept as a secret, but in a recent event, Jane Foster was seen picking up Thor’s hammer. The actor was also seen taking the mantle of the Mighty Thor.