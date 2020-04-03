Thor: Love and Thunder- Plot, Release Date, Is the movie delayed?? Is it Happening due to CoronaVirus??

Thor became the first MCU superhero to get 4 films and hey! I am not complaining!

Of course, the latest sequel will star Natalie Portman as She-Thor, but even if Chris Hemsworth gets just 5 minutes of screentime, I will be happy! Anyway, what do we know about the upcoming film? Let’s see:

A release date has been set for the upcoming sequel. The movie is set to release on 5th November 2021. This is, of course, the case if things get under control and filming begins in August 2020. This is highly unlikely with the novel Coronavirus outbreak but let’s hope, right? *fingers crossed*

Director

After Ragnarok, Taika Watiti will come on board once more to direct the upcoming Thor movie. Considering that the third film was the best one in the series, I say the studio made the right call.

Cast

As mentioned before, Natalie Portman will come on-board once again. This time she doesn’t just play the God of Thunder’s love interest but is the God of Thunder, herself. This will probably be due to Thor not being able to lift his hammer because of apparent unworthiness.

Portman was last (properly) seen in Thor: The Dark World. I say properly because she did have a 10-second role in Endgame which is not counted.

Anyway, other cast members that have been confirmed include Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return as Thor and Valkyrie, of course.

What’s more? Batman star Christian Bale will be coming on board as the newest baddie for the upcoming film!

It’s going to be truly epic!

The Title

The title for the upcoming flick is Thor: Love and Thunder. This was announced in the 2019 San Francisco Comic-con alongside news of many other upcoming movies and TV shows by the studio.