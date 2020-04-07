“thor:-love-and-thunder”-have-a-release-date-now:-here-are-the-latest-updates-on-cast-and-plot-too!!!

Thor is really one of the most famous web series. If you are crazy about the Marvel Comics, then it is possible that you are familiar with Thor. Thor is considered as the fictitious superhero in Marvel characters.

Not only Thor was part of the Avengers series, but he has a series of his own where he is the main Protagonist. The movies until now have three chapters, and these are Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnorok. The whole three movies were really the best one, and now we are discussing Thor part 4.

Firstly Thor part 1 was released in the year of 2011. He was the marvel superhero, so it is obvious that viewers will also like him. But wait a minute have you seen Avengers” Endgame. Thor died, and really it was a pathetic scene. But if Thor died, then who will be the main Protagonist in Thor. Let us see.

When will the Thor 4 be released?

It is confirmed that Thor part 4 will come. The exact official date of the Thor 4 has been released. The exact official release date of Thor 4 is on November 5, 2021. You have to just wait for one year, and after that, you can easily watch it. The official name of Thor 4 is Thor: Love and Thunder.

The main plot of Thor part 4?

The main Protagonist named Thor was played by Chris Hemsworth until now, and until now, we don’t know what will happen in Thor part 4. After the movie Avengers endgame. As you all know that the Thor is adapted from the Marvel comic. But in Avengers only, it has shown that Thor died. Maybe lady Thor will be included in this movie. It is all rumor. What exactly is true we don’t know. We just hope that the director brings up the movie as soon as possible.

The main cast included in Thor part 4?

If male Thor is included in the movie, then it is obvious that Chris Hemsworth will be back as Norse God Thor. Apart from him, Tessa Thompson will also be added to the movie. She will be playing the role of Natalie Portman, James.