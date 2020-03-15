Thor: Love and Thunder (CONFIRMED) Christian Bale as Beta Ray Bill and Jane Foster transforms into a lady Thor!!!!

We have seen three Thor movies till date, and many of the popular characters from the hero’s world in the comics made their way into live-action. The list includes Loki, Valkyrie, Hela, Malekith, Heimdall, Skurge, Odin, Jane Foster, The Warriors Three, Sif, and many more. All of them were not adapted as expected, but it is very impressive to see how they have leaped from the page to the silver screen.

The only one main character who is yet to make his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe is Beta Ray Bill. Many hints about the existence of Beta Ray bill has been given before in past projects. Many reports say that Christian Bale is going to be cast as Beta Ray Bill in Thor: Love And Thunder

The Marvel fans are wondering if he could possibly be the accurate star to play the first live-action Beta Ray Bill. Christian Bale is well known for his love of transformative performances. He has already played the role of panther Bagheera in 2018 Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Christian Bale would certainly prefer to do the role of Beta Ray Bill since he won’t miss a chance to work with writer/ director Taika Waititi of Thor: Love And Thunder.