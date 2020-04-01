thor-4-:-love-and-thunder:-release-date,-plot-and-cast.-will-natalie-portman-be-back-to-play-lady-thor?-latest-updates!

It was back in 2011 when one of the popular MCU films, Thor, made a debut, and then it came back for its sequels in the years 2013 and 2017. Although the film series doesn’t have a high 8+ ratings on IMDb, it sure is one of the most awaited and enjoyed films of the MCU universe. After it’s 3rd movie, Thor is again making the news headlines about coming back for its 4th movie.

The release date of Thor 4

The announcement of a fourth movie in the Thor series was announced back in 2019, San Diego Comic-Con. The fourth installment of the series is titled Thor: Love and Thunder and is set to release in the year 2021, November 5th. As far as we know, the film is in production and will wrap up pretty soon to provide us on screen.

The cast of Thor 4

Thor always has had an interesting cast. With Chris Hemsworth playing the God of Thunder, he will be back to reprise his role as Thor. Tessa Thompson, who played the role of Valkyrie, will also be back to reprise her role.

According to reports, she will be the first LGBTQ character in the MCU universe, as it will be shown as such in the movie. To the fan’s greatest happiness, Natalie Portman will be back after to reprise her role as Jane, after having not appearing in the third movie of the series.

However, fans will miss Tom Hiddleston as Loki, who will not appear in the film. He has died in Avengers, although some fans believe he could have died as some form of mischief, we don’t bet on it.

The plot of Thor 4

The script of the fourth movie of Thor series, adapted from a recent Marvel Comics called The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron. The plot will follow the story of Lady Thor and will be played by Natalie Portman.