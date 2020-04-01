thor-4:-love-and-thunder:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-everything-you-should-know!

Every movie of Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of action, science, and entertainment. And I guess that is the reason why fans want it more. With the demand for more, one of the movies of MCU is coming with its fourth part, and that is, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a sequel of movie Thor: Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth series or part of Thor franchise. It will be directed by Taika Waititi, who also led the first part of Thor. It is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Taika Waititi. So when this fourth part of Thor is releasing and what we can expect from the movie? Let me discuss it!

Poster of Thor: Love and Thunder

The release date of Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Ragnarok was released in 2017, and its sequel was announced on 16 July 2019. The filming of the Thor: Love and Thunder will start from August 2020 as per schedule. And if things will go according to plan, then the film will be releasing on 5 November 2021.

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

With this film, Natalie Portman is making her come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We saw her earlier in Thor 2013. We will also hear the voice of the director Taika Waititi in the character of Korg.

The rest of the characters are the same. The characters are Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. We will also see Christian Bale in the role of villain, but his character name is not confirmed.

The plot of Thor: Love and Thunder

The plot of this film is not confirmed, but according to some rumors, Jane Foster cancer storyline may not use in this film. For this rumor, Waititi said: “I think that’s a really powerful part of the books. I think it’s really cool that she is fighting this thing, and there are two battles going on. Personally, I really love that storyline, but whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen.” He further said that nothing is so confirmed in MCU, anything could happen. This statement of Waititi left us in mystery.

Well, we can only know the story through the film. So let’s wait till 5 November 2021!