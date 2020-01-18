thomas-tuchel-reacts-to-arsenal’s-transfer-move-for-psg-defender-layvin-kurzawa

Thomas Tuchel has responded to Arsenal’s transfer move for Layvin Kurzawa and has seemingly delivered a blow to the Gunners by saying PSG ‘need’ the defender.

Mikel Arteta has expressed interest in signing Kurzawa, who has made exactly 100 appearances for French champions PSG since signing from Monaco in 2015.

With Kurzawa’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season, Arsenal could sign the 27-year-old for free in the summer.

But Tuchel insists he has not discussed a move with Kurzawa and says PSG ‘need’ the defender who will be featuring against Lorient on Sunday.

‘I haven’t spoken with Layvin or anyone else about his departure this winter,’ Tuchel said on Saturday.

‘Layvin is number two behind [Juan] Bernat in the left-back position. We need him and Layvin will play tomorrow against Lorient.

‘He has played well recently.’

More to follow…





