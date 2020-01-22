thomas-markle-tells-meghan-it’s-‘time-to-look-after-daddy’

Thomas Markle has claimed both his daughter and the Royal Family ‘owe him’ and it’s ‘time to look after daddy’ in a tell-all documentary for Channel 5.

The 75-year-old – who has not spoken to the Duchess of Sussex since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry – revealed all about his relationship with her on Wednesday evening.

On the show, Mr Markle said the next time his daughter will see him is when he is ‘being lowered into the ground’.

He also admitted to crying when he watched Prince Charles walk Meghan down the aisle at her wedding, confessing he was ‘jealous’ of the king-in-waiting.

The retired TV lighting director said: ‘At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for.

‘My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she’ll take care of me. I’m in my senior years now, it’s time to look after daddy.’

Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday after it published excerpts of an emotional letter she sent her father after the wedding.

Mr Markle said on the show there were parts of the letter that are ‘too offensive’ to put out into the world.

He said: ‘There is no love or thought for me in this letter. I felt like s. I just wanted to hear something positive and it wasn’t.’

Saying his daughter was ‘tossing every girl’s dream’ by moving to Canada, he confessed he believed she would be ‘upset by the documentary.

The 90-minute long programme was filmed at Mr Markle’s home in Mexico over a six-day period.

In his interview, he named the royal couple’s move to Canada ’embarrassing’, saying they were turning the royal family ‘into a Walmart with a crown on’.

He added: ‘To them I don’t exist and now Harry, whether he realises it or not, is part of my family and I’m part of his. We should be talking.

‘He’s not 12 years old any more, he’s got no right to be this sensitive.’

The father, who lives in Mexico, also opened up about the press’ treatment of his daughter, claiming her race made it ‘more exciting’ for them to attack her.

He said he expected the Royal Family to give him guidance on how to deal with the media when Meghan became engaged to Harry, but they never did ‘anything’ for him.

Claiming he was ‘offended’, he added: ‘Harry knowing what his mother went through should be really concerned about what’s happening to me because his mother had help around her all the time and was suffering.

‘He must have had some idea of what I was going through.’

Mr Markle also addressed claims that Meghan had supported him with money over the years, naming her ‘picky and small’ for being unhappy with lending her dad $20,000 over two years.

He said: ‘She hasn’t let me down. She has given me some money. She gave me $5000 for Christmas, most of the money was gifts, only on one or two occasions did I ask her for help and it was never more than a couple of grand.

‘She told me one day when she was angry with me that over two years, she had given me $20,000 dollars.

‘The bottom line here is that I paid for her college, her uni cards, her apartments, everything to get her where she is.

‘Not saying she had to pay me back but I’m saying it’s awfully picky and small for her to say when it was $20,000 over two years.’

Channel 5 states that the Sussexes did not respond when approached for comment on Mr Markle’s claims.