thomas-markle-lashes-out-over-the-statement-of-his-daughter-and-prince-harry

A statement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned into breaking news in the streets of Britain. The news rapidly spread in all the corners of the United Kingdom. Thomas Markle even criticized his daughter Meghan Markel and son-in-law Prince Harry for the statement.

The couple declared their plan to stop using the word ‘Royal’. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they won’t use ‘Sussex Royal’ for their branding in the future. Harry and Meghan are not treated the same as other Royal. So they gave up their title. British government rules also help to make their decision.

Thomas Markle said that the statement insults Queen Elizabeth and leads to the deterioration of the prestige of the royal family. Talking to the reporter Mr. Markel said I am very upset with Meghan and Harry right now.” He also said that they have no right to use the word ‘Royal’.

Meghan and Harry wanted to set up a non-profit organization which restrict to use of the word, Royal. So they give up their title for establishing non- profit organization according to the sources.

The Relationship of Meghan deteriorated with her father Thomas Markle after the marriage with Prince Harry in 2018 as Markle missed the Wedding due to Cardiac arrest.

Queen Elizabeth II may support Harry and Meghan’s decision but it upsets Thomas Markle for disrespecting British Monarch. Voicing out his thoughts about the entire event 75-year-old Thomas Markle said his daughter keeps dumping every family she has and Thomas claimed that her mother was the only relative at her wedding.

So in conclusion, while there is not any jurisdiction by Monarchy or cabinet office over the use of the word “Royal” overseas. Have Meghan and Harry done a mistake by stop using Royal Branding? It will be known in the future only.