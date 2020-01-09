thomas-markle-lashes-out-at-meghan

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, is making his voice heard.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, and her husband, Prince Harry, 35, announced Thursday that they will be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Following the news, Thomas, 75, offered a short statement to Us Weekly, saying: “I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed.”

media_camera Thomas Markle said he was “disappointed” to hear the news. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Markle, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, pulled out of walking Meghan down the aisle to wed Prince Harry in May 2018 at the 11th hour after reportedly having a heart attack.

The 75-year-old was hospitalised days after he was exposed for faking pictures with the paparazzi.

Mr Markle has not seen his daughter in person since 2015 and has not met his son-in-law Harry or grandson Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday after alleging the paper had “unlawfully” published an emotional letter from between Meghan and her father.

Today, in a statement posted on the Sussexes’ verified Instagram account, the couple announced that they are pulling back significantly on royal duties. They said their decision came “after many months of reflection and internal discussion.”

“We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the pair shared. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages,” they continued.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

media_camera The parents of Baby Archie said the move would “provide their family with the space to focus on the next chapter”. Picture: Getty Images.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support,” added the couple, who will reportedly keep their royal titles.

media_camera The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the bombshell announcement via Instagram today. Picture: Getty Images.

Buckingham Palace also released its own comment regarding the news on its official website.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” it read. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance on Tuesday since returning to the U.K. from Canada, where they spent a six-week leave of absence from royal duties, spending the holiday season with their seven-month-old son Archie.

