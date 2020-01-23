thomas-markle-‘cried’-watching-charles-walk-meghan-down-the-aisle-on-tv-from-‘safe-house’

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged dad said he was in tears as he watched his daughter marry Prince Harry on TV after his release from hospital.

In a tell-all documentary Thomas Markle, 75, said he desperately wanted to walk Meghan down the aisle but was told he wasn’t fit enough to fly to Britain, having survived a heart attack days earlier.

Speaking from his home in Mexico, he admitted to being ‘jealous’ of Prince Charles for getting to do the honours instead.

He watched the ceremony at Windsor on the TV in a ‘safe house’, away from the lenses of photographers.

In an emotional interview, he said: ‘My daughter looked beautiful. I wish that I could have been there with her. I was certainly appreciative Charles was there.

‘I admit I cried a bit about that. To this day I can’t forget that moment.’

Thomas, raised in Newport, Pennsylvania, USA, told the Channel 5 documentary how he had a ‘complicated’ relationship with Meghan which eventually broke down entirely.

He has not heard from his daughter since May 2018 and has never had the chance to meet his grandson Archie.

The retired lighting director was due to walk the duchess up the aisle but agreed to pull out after it emerged he had made a deal with a photographer.

He had agreed to pose for pictures showing him preparing for the big day shortly after Kensington Palace appealed to the media to respect the family’s privacy.

Thomas says the scandal will ‘haunt me for the rest of my life’ and told how Prince Harry scolded him over the phone.

He claims he offered to apologise to the Royal Family and the Queen but was told not to do so, a few days before being rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery.

Recalling how he was dressed-down over the phone, Thomas recalled how Harry told him: ‘If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened to you’.

He added: ‘I said to him, ‘It’s too bad I didn’t die because then you guys could pretend you were sad,’ and then I hung up on them. I was done.’

Thomas said the royals ‘owe him’ for everything he has been through and told how Meghan promised to care for him when he got older.

He added: ‘I’m in my senior years now – it’s time to look after Daddy.’

In the 90 minute interview he said he no longer knows who his daughter is anymore and that he misses ‘who she was’.

Not appearing optimistic about a happy family reunion with his daughter and son-in-law, Thomas said they might not see him again until he is ‘lowered into the ground’ in a coffin.

He added: ‘I don’t think at this point they’re thrilled to see me or want to talk to me.’

At his home Thomas showed off previously unseen photos and home videos of the family and of the duchess growing up.

He also displayed his collection of royal memorabilia, including a mug celebrating the birth of his grandson.

In the documentary, titled Thomas Markle: My Story, Meghan’s disgruntled father said he only heard his daughter was expecting a baby on the radio.

He added: ‘It’s almost a joke when you tell people you heard it on the radio.

‘This is my daughter talking about my grandchild. She’s going to have a grandchild that’s mine and I’m not hearing about it on the phone. I’m hearing about it on the radio.’