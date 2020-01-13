thom-evans-shares-steamy-holiday-selfie-with-girlfriend-nicole-scherzinger

After they went red carpet official at the Golden Globes, Thom Evans has shared a steamy photo of himself and girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger on holiday.

The picture – which he captioned with the love heart emoji – shows the pair cuddling up in the pool during their New Year holiday to Los Cabos, Mexico.

Topless Thom is beaming in the picture, as Nicole – who is seen wearing a white bikini – cuddles up to her man.

Romance blossomed for the pair when Thom appeared on X Factor: Celebrity last year. Nicole was a judge on the show.

Nicole also shared pictures of their idyllic New Year holiday, which saw the pair stay at the swanky Nobu Hotel.

Who wouldn’t want to date Nicole? She’s gorgeous.

She reposted the pool picture to her Instagram Stories and said: “Such an epic view,” along with a love heart emoji.

The couple went red carpet official at the recent Golden Globes (Credit: Splash News)

Another shot showed the couple enjoying cocktails by the pool.

Nicole captioned the shot: “Cheers to 2020.”

Last week, the pair were spotted in Los Angeles.

They left a swanky restaurant hand-in-hand, with rugby star Thom dressing down in jeans, a shirt and a jumper.

Nicole and Thom enjoyed dinner in LA last week (Credit: Splash News)

Nicole, meanwhile, pulled out all the stops in camel-coloured trousers and a matching crop top.

The couple’s relationship comes after it was revealed that Thom has been trying to woo Nicole for six years.

