thom-evans-is-serious-boyfriend-goals-as-he-fills-up-nicole-scherzinger’s-car-for-her

Our new favourite couple Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans may have been the best thing to come out of last year’s X Factor: Celebrity.

The cute couple were pictured driving around in LA, with rugby star Evans proving that chivalry was alive and well as he pumped gas for the singer as she sat in her car.

What a guy.

We’re guessing, given their sports attire, that the pair were on their way the gym for a workout – they’re that perfect – and they looked very happy as they shared a giggle together in Nicole’s Range Rover.

Following weeks of speculation that they were dating after hitting it off on Simon Cowell’s ITV singing competition, Nicole and Thom finally made their red carpet debut as an item at a Golden Globes party in Hollywood. And boy, did they look good.

The pair both posted Instagram photos of themselves cuddling up to each other on the red carpet ahead of the Hollywood awards, with Nicole’s fellow Pussycat Doll member agreeing that they looked a dish, commenting: ‘OK, hot couple alert.’

Hear, hear!

There was no caption, but they shared the same image, at the same time. And that just added to the enigma and mystique.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Thom has been pursuing Nicole for six years, and apparently first tried his luck at the Global Gift Gala in 2014 when the singer was with Lewis Hamilton. It’s ballsy, we’ll give him that.

A source told The Sun: ‘Thom knew he’d have a lot of fun on the show and not just because of the singing. ‘He’s been after Nicole for some time and was confident that spending so much time in her company would give him the opportunity to woo her.

‘In the end, she couldn’t resist Thom’s charms, despite the fact that she was meant to be judging him.’

Awww, we’re rooting for these two in 2020…





