thisisneverthat-delivers-an-understated-take-on-the-new-balance-827

Brand: thisisneverthat x New Balance

Model: 827

Key Features: Optioned in brown and black colorways, the thisisneverthat x New Balance 827 features a premium suede upper with mesh underlays, reflective “N” branding on the sides, co-branded insoles, and tonal rope laces.

Release Date: April 3

Price: TBC

Buy: New Balance and thisisneverthat.

Editor’s Notes: thisisneverthat is back alongside New Balance for a new collaboration. Releasing in a matter of days, the Seoul-based streetwear brand has reworked the 827, following Aimé Leon Dore’s recent take on the retro runner.

thisisneverthat’s New Balance 827 is optioned in two colorways and complemented by a range of military-inspired apparel. The capsule consists of T-shirts, hoodies, pullovers, cargo shorts, socks, and bucket hats, offered in pigment-dyed fabrics with oversized “NB” branding and reflective patches.

Following an initial release at thisisneverthat on April 3, the brand’s New Balance collaboration will be available at select retailers globally on April 10.

