This year’s Oscars will be the most predictable yet – where has the shine of awards season gone?

Like all true showbiz devotees, I love awards season.

I love the drama. I love the gathering of every A-lister worth their salt in one room, or getting stuck in traffic on their way to the Royal Albert Hall. I love the glamour, I love the red carpet, I love the social media BTS snaps. And most of all, I love the speculation about who will nab those coveted gongs.

But this year, it’s less speculation, more acceptance that the Oscars will be a carbon copy of the last two ceremonies.

This is possibly the least exciting awards season in recent memory, and as somebody who stays up overnight to find out just who won the best picture award at the Oscars, that’s a crying shame.

When the Oscars nominations landed this week, I was angry about Jennifer Lopez’s snub for Hustlers, Greta Gerwig’s missing out on best director, and the general whiteness of the acting categories (Cynthia Erivo is the only actor of colour across four categories). But behind the seemingly annual frustration about the lack of diversity in women, ethnicities and film genre – justice for Midsommar and Us – I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of… meh.

Going into the Oscars, I’m already pretty certain who will win what. Brad Pitt will get best supporting actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Laura Dern will get best supporting actress for Marriage Story. Renee Zellwegger will be given best actress for Judy and Joaquin Phoenix, best actor for Joker. Sam Mendes will be named best director for 1917, and best picture will be a toss up between 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

How am I so sure? Well, look at the big awards shows so far. The Golden Globes – 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Sam Mendes, Renee Zellwegger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern are the winners.

The Critics Choice Awards – the same, although Once Upon A Time In Hollywood won out over 1917 and Sam Mendes tied with Parasite’s Bong Joon-ho.

And at the Baftas, these winners have all been nominated for the same categories, pretty much solidifying their fate.

While the Oscars often throws out a wildcard (Green Book for best picture? Really?) it seems that 2020 will be the year that they could probably hand out the awards without checking the envelopes. Unless Parasite shocks the world by becoming the first non-English speaking film to win best picture – which I would be fully on board with – the hostless Oscars look set to be even more of a predictable snoozefest than usual.

It didn’t need to be like this. While 2019 wasn’t exactly a vintage year for cinema, there were some gems. Hustlers, Booksmart and Knives Out deserved so much more this awards season, with people like Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Awkwafina (The Farewell) surely deserving of a nomination. But no, we’re given the same line-ups over and over again.

I’m not saying that the majority of the nominees aren’t deserving. I am totally behind Brad Pitt and Laura Dern getting those awards (even if Laura’s is at the expense of JLo), and while Joker wasn’t my cup of tea, Joaquin’s acting was remarkable.

But yet again, many of the nominations feel like a slap on the back for Hollywood – where the most directing and acting mean ‘best’, reflections on the golden age are lapped up and films about male violence are considered more worthy than laughs, horror and female stories.

I want an Oscars where Olivia Colman looks genuinely shellshocked to be named best actress. I want mix-ups with the best picture envelopes leading to Moonlight beating La La Land. I want wide open races, where Forrest Gump can win over Pulp Fiction and The Shawshank Redemption, or where Roberto Benigni can delight us all after winning best actor, or where Three 6 Mafia can accept the award for best original song.

And I want a diverse range of nominees, where BAME talent is represented, where international films aren’t considered less than, where female directors are considered equal to their male counterparts.

What is the point in staying up overnight to watch the biggest night in Hollywood when there’s no host and no suspense in who will win? When we watched the X Factor in its glory days, it was exciting because you never knew if a Will Young/Gareth Gates upset would be pulled – we were even worried that Leona Lewis could lose out to Ray Quinn. Without the speculation, awards season is a drag and the Oscars will lose any sort of glitz that masked its real purpose of self-congratulation.

I still love awards season – but this year, the shine has definitely been dulled.





