this-week-on-“sunday-morning”-(february-9)

COVER STORY: Intimacy on screenMovies have long had stunt coordinators to oversee action scenes. But In the era of #MeToo, there’s a new focus on how romantic scenes are filmed for movies and TV. It’s led to the rise of a new figure on set: the intimacy coordinator, who helps actors and directors choreograph and act out sexual encounters safely and effectively. Rita Braver talks with Alicia Rodis, of Intimacy Directors International, about how the HBO series “The Deuce” changed the way actors get up-close-and-personal.For more info: “The Deuce” (HBO)Intimacy Directors InternationalFollow alicia_rodis on Instagram ALMANAC: Carmen MirandaOn February 9, 1909, the samba singer, dancer and star of Hollywood musicals – celebrated as the “lady with the tutu-frutti hat” – was born. Jane Pauley reports.

MOVIES: BackdropsIn Hollywood’s Golden Age, hand-painted backdrops played a vital role in the magic of movies, creating cities, sunsets, or any other setting a director could imagine. These massive artworks were some of the largest paintings ever created, by artists whose work often went unappreciated. John Blackstone reports on efforts to rescue these works of cinema history.For more info: “The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop” by Richard M. Isackes and Karen L. Maness (Regan Arts), in Hardcover and eBook format, available via AmazonKaren Mannes, Department of Theatre and Dance, scenic art supervisor at Texas Performing Arts, University of Texas at AustinJC Backings, Culver City, Calif.Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times MUSIC: Toni Basil”Oh, Mickey, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind, hey, Mickey! Hey, Mickey!” Recording artist, actress, dancer, choreographer and music video director Toni Basil had a worldwide hit with her 1981 pop tune, “Mickey.” Kristine Johnson catches up with Basil, who was instrumental in the new Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Toni Basil “Hey Mickey” Official Music Video by

ToniBasilsHouse on

YouTube

For more info:tonibasil.net

MOVIES: Small town theaterSixty-five-year-old Craig Smith has loved movies his whole life. So much so that, about 10 years ago, he took a leap of faith, and his life savings, to turn an old firehouse in Kingston, Washington, into the tiny town’s only movie house. But running a theater that’s practically a one-man operation isn’t easy, and Smith has faced difficulties that have stirred the community to help. Lee Cowan takes in a show at the Firehouse Theater. For more info: Firehouse Theater, Kingston, Wash.Oscar Party at the Firehouse Theater, Sunday, Feb. 9 beginning at 5 p.m.Kingston Firehouse Theater Fundraising Page (GoFundMe)

MOVIES: Tatum O’NealTatum O’Neal was only nine when she starred in her first film, 1973’s “Paper Moon,” with her father, Ryan O’Neal. She stole the show, and won an Academy Award. But her career and her life wasn’t easy after that. She’s always been remarkably open about her struggles with addiction, her divorce from tennis great John McEnroe (with whom she has three children), and a strained relationship with her dad. But O’Neal is showing the same grit with her family, her health and her career as she showed on screen as a child. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.For more info: tatumoneal.comFollow @Tatum_Oneal on Twitter and InstagramMOVIES: War storyOn April 11, 1966, Airman 1st Class William Pitsenbarger personally saved more than 60 service members who had been ambushed by the Viet Cong. He was killed in action while trying to help the injured. The survivors of that battle recommended him for the Medal of Honor, a tribute that would not be fulfilled for nearly 35 years. Pitsenbarger’s story is now told in a new film, “The Last Full Measure.” CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with director Todd Robinson about his promise to Vietnam War veterans that their story, and Pitsenbarger’s sacrifice, would not be forgotten.To watch a trailer for “The Last Full Measure” click on the video player below:

The Last Full Measure Official Trailer | Roadside Attractions by

RoadsideFlix on

YouTube

For more info:”The Last Full Measure” (Roadside Attractions) PASSAGE: TBD

“MOBITUARIES”: Anna May WongMo Rocca reports on the life of the first Asian-American movie star.For more info:”Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving” by Mo Rocca, published by Simon & Schuster (a division of ViacomCBS), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon”Mobituaries” (Simon & Schuster)Follow @MoRocca on Twitter ACADEMY AWARDS: Animated Short Subject ACADEMY AWARDS: David Edelstein’s Oscar predictionsThis year’s winners appear to be sure things, but are they? Our film critic shares his take.Download our Academy Awards nominations ballot for your office pool or Oscar party (pdf)For more info: David Edelstein, New York Magazine NATURE: TBD WEB EXCLUSIVES:

OSCARS 2020: The nomineesAll weekend we’ll be posting performance clips and interviews with the nominees for this Sunday’s Academy Awards. We begin with:Best Actor nomineesBest Supporting Actor nominees TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (February 7) – Coming soon!Check out the “Sunday Morning” listings of events this coming week. The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city “Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch a rebroadcast of “Sunday Morning” on the cable channel Pop TV beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET./9:30 a.m. PT.Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!

