this-week-in-streaming:-relax-with-the-bloody-fairy-tale-that-is-once-upon-a-time…-in-hollywood

Wash your hands, stay in and catch up with television.TV series and movies can provide comfort, especially when the times are tough. We have a list of upbeat shows to watch when working from home rather than Contagion, as well as a vast collection of sports movies to keep you busy while the leagues are cancelled. If you’re craving something new, not to worry. Streaming platforms are still releasing content at an impressive rate, so you won’t run out of titles to watch soon, even with the extra time you’re spending inside.One of the highlights of the week is the streaming premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which arrives on both Amazon Prime Video and Foxtel. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a movie star and his stuntman double struggling to make it in ’60s Hollywood. It’s bloody, it’s immersive, it’s gorgeous to look at.

Prime Video is also releasing new competition show Making the Cut, which sees Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn help talented designers make their mark on the fashion world. Meanwhile, Foxtel is premiering Season 13 of Selling Houses Australia, so you can sit back with a glass of wine and watch experts turn humble homes into eye-catching properties. Speaking of reality TV, Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns with Season 18 on hayu. Rumour has it that the drama is so juicy you might even forget about the outside world.Meanwhile, giant Netflix is offering subscribers new seasons of acclaimed drama Ozark and superhero show Black Lightning. Over at Stan, you can tune in for controversial true crime series Leavenworth and the second season of Welsh drama Hidden. Finally, we highly recommend you stream Train to Busan on SBS On Demand. The South Korean action/horror flick is a gory delight featuring a zombie apocalypse, tense action scenes and strong emotional beats. In other words, pure escapism.Take a look at the highlights of this week's new streaming releases below. For a complete schedule of upcoming programming, check out our list of everything coming to Aussie streaming services in March 2020.Netflix26 MarchBlack Lightning: Season 3GenreAction, Drama, Sci-FiRuntime45-minute episodesIMDb6.127 MarchOzark: Season 3GenreDrama, Crime, ThrillerRuntime1-hour episodesIMDb8.3Amazon Prime27 MarchMaking the CutGenreReality TVRuntimeN/AIMDbN/AOnce Upon A Time… In Hollywood (also coming to Foxtel March 28)GenreComedy, DramaRuntime2h41minIMDb7.7Stan26 MarchLeavenworth: Season 1GenreDocumentary, Crime, WarRuntime1-hour episodesIMDb6.827 MarchHidden: Season 2GenreCrime, Drama, MysteryRuntime1-hour episodesIMDb7.1Hayu27 MarchKeeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 18GenreGenre Reality TVRuntime45-minute episodesIMDb2.8Foxtel25 MarchSelling Houses Australia: Season 13GenreGenre Reality TVRuntime1-hour episodesIMDb8.6SBS OnDemand28 MarchTrain to BusanGenreAction, Horror, ThrillerRuntime1h 58minIMDb7.5