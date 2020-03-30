this-week-in-streaming:-iconic-comedies,-reality-tv-and-the-return-of-la-casa-de-papel

Gone through your entire watchlist already? Here are some fresh titles that might catch your eye.Self-isolation would be even more difficult without streaming. Think about it: you basically have thousands of hours of content at your fingertips. Whether you like TV shows, movies, documentaries or reality TV, there are enough titles to help you escape the real world without breaking the bank.

You can re-watch old favourites, finally see that film everyone’s been raving about, spend time marathoning family flicks with your kids. In times of uncertainty, it’s important to be grateful for the little things – like these new titles scheduled to drop on streaming platforms this week.Amazon Prime Video is releasing a new original show on April 3. Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above The Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe. If you’re looking for an emotional sci-fi binge, you can’t go wrong with this one. Early reviews have been widely positive.Over at Netflix, all seasons of Community drop April 1. The show is streaming on other platforms as well, but if you’re in an exclusive streaming relationship with the giant now is the perfect time to indulge. We’re also getting a new season of hilarious competition show Nailed It! and original comedy Coffee & Kareem, which sees an inept cop teaming up with his girlfriend’s foul-mouthed young son. Moreover, La Casa de Papel Part 4 arrives April 3, so you’ll want to clear your schedule. This addictive thriller/telenovela combo is best enjoyed binged.Foxtel is offering users all Seinfeld seasons starting April 1. The series is just as comforting as you remember. On 3 April, a new season of The Real Housewives Of NYC kicks off, so make sure you restock on bubbly. Meanwhile, Stan is treating subscribers to Season 2 of Doctor Foster, which chronicles the next chapter in Gemma’s story as she recovers following her husband’s betrayal.Finally, if you prefer your content free, SBS On Demand premieres Irish crime drama Taken Down and Season 3 of reality hit Alone – which might not be the best entertainment choice for right now, but still makes for addictive viewing. Take a look at the highlights of this week’s new streaming releases below.Netflix1 AprilNailed It!: Season 4GenreReality TVRuntime30-minute episodesIMDb7.4Community: Seasons 1 – 6GenreComedyRuntime20-minute episodesIMDb8.53 AprilLa Casa de Papel: Part 4GenreAction, CrimeRuntime1-hour episodesIMDb8.5Coffee & KareemGenreAction, ComedyRuntime1h28minIMDbN/AAmazon Prime Video3 AprilTales from the Loop: Season 1GenreSci-FiRuntimeN/AIMDbN/AFoxtel31 MarchSeinfeld Seasons 1-9GenreComedyRuntime20-minute episodesIMDb8.83 AprilThe Real Housewives Of NYC: Season 12GenreReality TVRuntime45-minute episodesIMDb4.3Stan31 MarchDoctor Foster: Season 2GenreDramaRuntime1-hour episodesIMDb7.7SBS On Demand2 AprilTaken DownGenreDrama, CrimeRuntime1-hour episodesIMDb5.74 AprilAlone: Season 3GenreReality TVRuntime45-minute episodesIMDb8.4Image source: Netflix website