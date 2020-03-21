this-week-in-music:-online-is-the-“new-normal”-for-performances-until-further-notice

The new normal for musicians is here. No touring, no concerts, no club gigs, no recording outside of the home, and not even busking is permitted.

Fortunately, there’s the internet, social media and websites. While the income isn’t what it is for the live touring, it is a lifeline to stay in touch with fans and direct them on taking action for safety, charity and the public good.

MTV is stepping up, restarting their MTV Unplugged franchise in an online concert series. Wyclef Jean kicked it off and other artists will be revealed soon.

The late night talk hosts are also still plugging away with fresh content online. Last night, Jimmy Kimmel brought The Killers in for a performance.

Not all of the performances are self-serving. Jewel will be hosting a Live From San Quarantine: A Livestream Concert via her official Instagram and Facebook pages to raise funds to benefit her Never Broken program. Previously scheduled as a live event, it was due to raise $1.8 million at a fundraiser that has since been cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The show will bow online tonight at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the social media networks.