This Viral Clip From Scrubs Shows the Value in Social Distancing

Now Playing

Zach Braff Wants a Scrubs Revival Movie

Next Up

Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy Schemes to Help Mr. Acker Keep His Home

It’s safe to say that the coronavirus pandemic is on everyone’s minds as schools, whole TV networks and sports leagues have put the kibosh on pretty much everything for now to fight the spread of the outbreak. If there’s someone in your life still doggedly holding on to the idea that it’s fine to hit up a bar or whatnot in spite of expert advice to practice social distancing, maybe this vintage clip from an episode of Scrubs will help them finally get the point. The clip, which was retweeted by Scrubs cast member Zach Braff, shows in stark, easy-to-understand visual language how quickly bugs can spread and cause infection — using a glowing green hand to illustrate the lesson. Watch as Dr. Keslo (Ken Jenkins) narrates as germs spread, showing how humans can innocently pass along cooties even in hospitals, which can be breeding grounds for further outbreaks.

WHY WE NEED SOCIAL DISTANCING, as illustrated by Scrubs. pic.twitter.com/uLxE4MbaAC— Naima Cochrane (@naima) March 15, 2020

Granted, nobody in this clip bothered to, uh, scrub their hands or even use some sanitizer after touching people and things, but the point remains. People are horrible at keeping their germs to themselves, which is why it’s crucial to self-isolate and minimize contact with the outside world as much as possible during a pandemic. And if the fine people of Scrubs can’t convince your friends to think smart, there may be no hope for them.Scrubs is now available to stream on Hulu. Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison, ScrubsPhoto: Getty Images