this-unprecedented-global-health-crisis-requires-a-humongous-amount-of-money-for-a-fightback:-arjun-bijlani

TV star Arjun Bijlani, who has made a contribution of Rs 10 lakh rupees (1 million) towards the Prime Minister and Chief Minister (Maharashtra) Coronavirus relief fund spoke to IWMBuzz about the same.

“I have been doing charity before as well but did not speak about it. But this unprecedented global health crisis requires a humongous amount of money for a fightback. So I am hoping that my bit will inspire others to pool in as well. We just don’t know the real number of Covid-19 cases and I fear that things will take a turn for the worst in the next 48 hours. Therefore, everybody, small or big should chip in as per their status. I am especially grateful to Infoysis Head Azim Premji for donating a whopping 51000 crores understanding that we stand on the precipice of a human disaster,” says Arjun.

He adds, “All (including me) of us are staring at financial losses, stock markets have crashed, and investment is down between 50-70%. Yet think like this, this very dangerous pathogen needs to stop in its track, lest it reaches our home. We all have sick and elderly family members. No one would want to land in a situation where doctors are trying to move heaven and earth to save their loved ones. I also know many of you balk from contributing, wondering whether the money would ever reach the desired end beneficiary. To them, I would say not all politicians are corrupt, and guys, India needs your help, so do you what your calling is.”

Arjun’s effort to help people during trying times is beyond just donating. “I have also pooled up with a few other friends to provide rations to poor people in my area (Lokhandwala, Mumbai). We are also trying to care for stray animals. I am not doing all this to gain any brownie points. Society has made me who I am so I wrote above just doing my bit.”

In closing, Arjun says this current life and death battle should also be nicknamed Swach Corona Abhiyan( remember Swach Bharat Abhiyan) With millions (migrant laborers) on the road, a lot of hard work will be needed over the three months or so to maintain basic hygiene levels. This again requires moolah, right!”

Well done, Arjun.