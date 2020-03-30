this-‘the-office’-reunion-is-the-“good-news”-we-all-need

John Krasinski is bringing a little bit of joy to everyone in isolation with his new YouTube show, Some Good News. And the debut episode happened to coincide with the 15-year anniversary of The Office.

Backed by a handpainted “SGN” sign, Krasinski video called his former The Office co-star Steve Carell to reminisce about their time on the beloved sitcom and to revisit some of its most hilarious scenes. In a poignant moment Krasinski noted that while fans had been begging for a reunion, he hoped the two of them could catch up “as people, just to say hi,” once it was safe to do so.

Elsewhere in the show, he adopted a newscast-style demeanor to touch on some of the happier stories of the week. “We are all going through an incredibly trying time, but through all the anxiety, all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away” he said. Watch the full episode below.

