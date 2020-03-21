this-superfood-moisturizer-revives-dull-aging-skin

If there is ever a time to try new beauty products, it’s during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. With half-priced deals on everything from beauty tools to skincare, there’s a little something for everyone. Though the sale has been live for almost a week, you can still catch all the incredible deals this retailer has to offer until March 21. Take today’s sale, where you can shop the cult-loved Tarte Shape Tape Concealer for just $14, or the Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream, discounted from its usual price of $52 to the bargain steal of $26.

The Tula 24-7 non-toxic, hydrating day-and-night cream is a whipped, lightweight moisturizer aimed at reviving dull, tired skin and plumping fine lines. Equipped with naturally derived probiotics, it locks in essential moisture and reduces signs of inflammation, leaving behind a glowing, youthful canvas. Rice nutripeptides protect skin from losing nutrients and slow the loss of elasticity. With watermelon extract an included ingredient, the cream is rich in antioxidants and added hydration. The formula is lightweight enough to apply before a routine makeup application without leaving the skin oily, and nourishing enough for rejuvenating nighttime use.

Packed with superfoods such as olive-derived squalane, shea butter, grapeseed oil, and vitamin C, the cruelty-free all-over face moisturizer can also be used around delicate eye areas as an anti-aging eye cream. The 24/7 cream has zero preservatives, parabens, carcinogens, phthalates, or sulfates. After continued use, users should see a difference in skin tone, suppleness, and sagging, with an overall more balanced and lifted complexion.

Shop the Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream at its discounted price of just $26 before the deal ends tomorrow.

Shop now: $26 (Originally $52); ulta.com