this-size-inclusive-brand-makes-magic-jeans-and-theyre-all-on-sale

Like Luther Vandross crooned in his 1981 hit song, “My love, a thousand kisses from you is never too much.” I like to think that the same applies for jeans, which, let’s be honest, we can never get enough of. They’re the staple of staples, the one true must-have that, in order of importance, might occasionally outrank your S.O. and come second only to comfy undies. Imagine your closet without those trusted black skinny jeans or that one pair of flattering boyfriend-cut denim — I’m just shuddering at the thought.

In the same logic, we can never get enough of a good denim discount, and one of the best (among many happening right now) is Universal Standard’s sitewide sale. You’ll be able to snag every pair of denim from this size-inclusive brand for just $65, from high-rise skinnies to flared boot-cuts.

RELATED: These WFH Pants on Sale at Nordstrom Are Just as Comfortable as Sweatpants

As its name suggests, Universal Standard is a brand that challenges the idea of a “standard size.” “If 67 percent of women in the U.S. wear a size 14 or above, why were their options so dismal?” Ask founders Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman in their mission statement (and we concur). To offer more options to women, the brand has created dresses, blazers, tops, and more in a range of measurements from 00 to 40, and you can find models wearing every size on its website.

Shoppers are clearly loving Universal Standard, too, with reviewers giving stellar ratings to its clothing. “Are these jeans magic?” asked a shopper of the brand’s best-selling skinny jeans. “I had pretty much given all hope of finding well-fitting jeans, and don’t usually do high-rise because I feel like that style looks bad on me, but it’s like these were made for my body. There is absolutely no waist gap, they hug all my curves, and they are so comfortable.”

So if you want to score these top-rated jeans on sale, now is the time. We’ve rounded up the best options, like the brand’s 30-inch boyfriend jeans that come in three colors, and these super-flattering high-rise skinny jeans that also come in red if you want to try something other than black. But hurry — this sale ends tomorrow, and sizes are already selling out.

Seine Mid Rise 27-Inch Skinny Jeans in Dark Indigo

Shop now: $65 (Originally $90); universalstandard.com

Bae 30-Inch Boyfriend Jeans in Light Blue

Shop now: $65 (Originally $90); universalstandard.com

Sava High Rise Flare Jeans in Black

Shop now: $65 (Originally $90); universalstandard.com

Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans in White

Shop now: $65 (Originally $85); universalstandard.com

Seine High Rise 32-Inch Skinny Jeans in Red Dahlia

Shop now: $65 (Originally $90); universalstandard.com