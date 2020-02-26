this-schitt’s-creek-final-season-break-up-has-twitter-in-tears

Now Playing

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of Schitt’s Creek. Read at your own risk!] Schitt’s Creekis one of the funniest shows on TV, full of heartwarming moments that make us feel so happy. Our fond attachment to the show also gives it the power to break our hearts as well. That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday night when Ted (Dustin Milligan) showed up on Alexis’ (Annie Murphy) doorstep for a surprise visit from the Galapagos. However, it wasn’t the lovers’ reunion we were hoping for.

Ted returned to his former hometown to tell Alexis that he had been offered a three-year extension on his contract, which put the couple in a precarious position. Alexis didn’t react immediately, but inevitably she realized that she couldn’t ask Ted to give up his dream job, and she couldn’t give up her own dreams to follow him down there. Instead, they had one last romantic dinner at the cafe and then lovingly said goodbye. While they ended things in a mature, cordial fashion, Twitter lost their s— over the end of the relationship. If the breakup wasn’t enough to make you get misty-eyed, Milligan and Murphy’s goodbye messages to Ted will melt the coldest of hearts.

Welp! Huge thanks to the entire #Schittscreek cast, crew, and writing team for enduring 6 years of my bad and forced puns – I will miss you all dearly.But most of all, I’ll miss my long fringeship with horny Annie.Thanks for everything #schittheads! pic.twitter.com/1bTzgfLD5r— Dustin Milligan (@DustinWMilligan) February 26, 2020 It was an honour and a privilege being the “xis” to your “Te”, @DustinWMilligan #schittscreek #Texis— Annie Murphy (@annefrances) February 26, 2020 TV Guide also collected the best tweets that reflect how absolutely gutted we were to see “Texis” not make it to the end of the show, because we didn’t want to be alone. Grab some tissues and let’s feel these feelings together. brb while I listen to sad songs on repeat for the rest of the night!!!!!! Schitt’s Creek, you have ruined me ✌🏼💔— Amanda (@therealmb5) February 26, 2020 bitches really got attached to schitt’s creek’s characters over the past few months and is dreading seeing their storylines end and can’t let them go it’s me i’m bitches— olivia (@ameliaasosa) February 26, 2020 Ok but Schitt’s Creek isn’t supposed to make me cry this much— Kerry (@IrishBelle07) February 26, 2020 Tonight’s episode of Schitt’s Creek got me like: pic.twitter.com/H3IKoBh1ha— Corey 💙 (@TaySayHey_13) February 26, 2020 Schitt’s Creek continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Pop.