this-new-netflix-show-letter-for-the-king-is-giving-fans-some-major-game-of-thrones-vibe!-have-a-look-and-read-to-know-all-the-latest-updates-that-you-should-learn-before-its-release.

If you were a fan of Game Of Thrones, then you must surely watch the latest Netflix show Letter For The King. The show is a recent project of the streaming service and is already grabbing eyeballs. Let us take a closer look at all the details.

Netflix Is All Set With Their Latest Fantasy Show Letter For The King!

The new series on Netflix follows around a strong of a young boy with a dream of becoming a knight. The strain service describes the story as a young boy holds the fate of the kingdom in his hands when he embarks on an adventurous quest to deliver a secret message in this new sweeping fantasy series.

The official trailer has been released by Netflix where fans can find a female voice saying that if one sets his mind into something and if he does what he needs to do he will surely become a knight. The trailer also has created an interesting setting with tense music and is full of adventure, with fantastic medieval costumes and props. Let us take a look at the official trailer of the show.

Let Us Take A Look What The Show Is All About?

It would be interesting to see the story of a ruthless prince who threatens to cast the world into sheer darkness when a young knight in training named Tiuri played by Amir Wilson embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king.

The show is expected to have a total of six episodes and is an original Netflix series. The trailer is giving fans some. major Game of Thrones vibes with the prophecy and a ruthless prince! Sound familiar?