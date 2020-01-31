this-morning-pours-frigid-water-on-newest-phillip-schofield-feud-claims

A spokesperson for This Morning has rubbished claims presenters Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes clashed at the National Tv Awards.

The duo – who individually newest the ITV point to – were each in attendance at Tuesday (January 29) night time’s bash, the place apart the programme obtained the Finest Daylight accolade.

All of the crew, collectively with Schofield, Holmes, Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford, then headed to the winners room to respond to questions from the clicking and pose for photos.

On Thursday (January 30), reports of a “slack the scenes clash” between Schofield and Holmes emerged with the Sun purporting to possess video photographs of the latter “yanking” the NTA out of Schofield’s fingers.

The tabloid stated that Holmes then handed the accolade to his wife, Langsford, who’s rumoured to possess had a falling out with Schofield.

A source moreover claimed the presenters possess a “hugely strained” relationship – nonetheless a spokesperson for This Morning has poured frigid water on the reports.

They told Unprecedented Online: “That is totally unfounded. The total This Morning presenting crew were in trusty spirits, visibly chatting collectively in their seats sooner than and for the duration of the awards, and all celebrating afterwards.”

Schofield has over and over denied quite just a few feud claims, after being accused of falling out with Willoughby, Langsford and low This Morning presenter Amanda Holden.

Presenting partners Schofield and Willoughby neatly-known over a decade of working collectively in December, as the former stated of his pal: “We possess got such fun. We’re easiest mates, she’s like the sister I never had.

“I just adore working along with her, she’s just finest.”

“You couldn’t attain the amount of hours of TV that we attain with each other without getting on,” Willoughby added.

Unprecedented Online has moreover contacted each stars’ person representatives for additional statement.