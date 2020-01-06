this-morning-fans-spot-blunder-in-opening-credits-as-show-gets-new-10am-start-time

This Morning viewers were treated to an extra half an hour of the TV show on Monday morning and they didn’t know whether to be excited or confused.

Coming back on our screens after the Christmas break, the return of This Morning coincided with the launch of ITV’s new morning TV schedule, which sees Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s show start half an hour earlier at 10am each day.

An extra 30 mins of Philip and Holly? Yes please!

But despite marking the occasion with a bizarre bell ringing countdown, it seems viewers were still baffled by the new start time.

‘To my surprise #ThisMorning now starts at 10am, I thought maybe my clocks were behind,’ one Twitter user joked.

Only adding to the confusion, eagle eyed fans noticed a blunder in the opening credits, where Holly’s phone still showed a 10.30am start time rather than the new rather one.

Oops.

However, once the shock of the new timings had worn off, viewers were happy to spend even more time with Holly and Phil, with one writing: ‘Can’t wait for these extended shows to start, more time watching my favourite daytime show.’

Honestly, we feel the same.

Celebrating their new, even longer show, the 10am start was marked with a hilarious segment which saw Alison Hammond ring in the new series from Liverpool Cathedral.

Speaking at the top of the show, Phil said: ‘Welcome to your first This Morning at 10 o’clock.’

Holly laughed: ‘This feels really weird. We’re only 30 minutes earlier and it’s the same show but I feel like we’ve never done this before.’

Making the most of their extra 30 mins, the team introduced a segment where viewers called in to tell their stories, as well as new game which, in true This Morning style, went very wrong.

It’s good to have you back guys!

This Morning returns tomorrow at 10am on ITV.





