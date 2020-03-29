This Micro 2000-Piece Plain White Puzzle Is “Pure Hell”

Posted by — March 29, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
this-micro-2000-piece-plain-white-puzzle-is-“pure-hell”

Japanese company Beverly may have come up with the most effective solution for quarantine boredom — a super small 2000-piece clean white puzzle with no pattern or print whatsoever.
A level up from its previous 1000-piece Pure White Hell edition, this expert-level version comes with several warnings such as “it’s not for beginners, it’s only for players aged 18 and above,” and that you must have a “great spirit” in order to play.
For anyone who’s up for the challenge, the puzzle is available on the Beverly website for  ¥ 3,300 or approximately $30.

Allergic to dust. Based in Berlin.

Follow
Highsnobiety Design

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…
For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy

You May Also Like

siddharth-nigam-or-darsheel-safary:-who-packs-a-punch-with-avneet-kaur?

Siddharth Nigam or Darsheel Safary: Who packs a punch with Avneet Kaur?

queen-elizabeth-ii’s-royal-footer-diagnosed-with-covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Footer Diagnosed With COVID-19

‘tiger-king’-star-joe-exotic-isn’t-the-one-singing-those-bizarre-songs

‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Isn’t The One Singing Those Bizarre Songs

kelly-ripa-pays-heartbreaking-tribute-to-john-callahan-following-his-passing-and-sends-his-ex-wife,-eva-larue-her-condolences

Kelly Ripa Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To John Callahan Following His Passing And Sends His Ex-Wife, Eva LaRue Her Condolences

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *