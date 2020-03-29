this-micro-2000-piece-plain-white-puzzle-is-“pure-hell”

Japanese company Beverly may have come up with the most effective solution for quarantine boredom — a super small 2000-piece clean white puzzle with no pattern or print whatsoever.

A level up from its previous 1000-piece Pure White Hell edition, this expert-level version comes with several warnings such as “it’s not for beginners, it’s only for players aged 18 and above,” and that you must have a “great spirit” in order to play.

For anyone who’s up for the challenge, the puzzle is available on the Beverly website for ¥ 3,300 or approximately $30.

