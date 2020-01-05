this-malang-poster-featuring-disha-patani,-aditya-roy-kapur’s-liplock-will-drive-you-wild

Malang new posterPR Handout

The mysterious poster of Malang featuring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s liplock is driving the people on social media wild. Their steamy chemistry in this poster has certainly raised the excitement level among fans.

Malang is scheduled for release in the cinema halls on February 14 as Valentine ‘s Day treat. A month before its release, the hotly anticipated Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani collaboration is taking the nation by storm with their characters posters. Now, the makers have released a gorgeous poster for the upcoming romance revenge drama.

Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu’s first look posters from MalangPR Handout

The movie’s latest poster highlights an intimate moment between the stars, framed against a surreal background where Disha and Aditya share a passionate kiss in a very distinctive way. The image also shows off their sweltering and temperature raising chemistry and a steamy romance that will blossom in the movie.

Clever concept and an arresting poster of the movie is sure to pique the audience’s interest in the film. Sharing his thoughts on their chemistry, director Mohit Suri exudes, “Passionate, exciting, energetic, mad- Love is all this and more. Adi and Disha’s love depicts their liberated and ‘Malang’ state of mind in this poster. I’m looking forward to seeing how the audience perceives it.”

Posters of Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Earlier this week, the makers of Malang treated the audience with Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s posters. Later, they shared intriguing posters of Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The poster of Anil Kapoor showcased his vicious look with a victorious smile while holding a gun towards his face. The poster of Kunal Kemmu showed a fire in his eyes as if he is ready for some action with all the grit and roughness in him. They are sure to captivate you to unleash the madness in Mohit Suri’s directorial.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. The film will release on February 7, 2020. It has already created an immense buzz amongst the audience. Not only this, but there was also news about the two performing an underwater kissing scene of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor.