this-is-why-you-shouldn’t-stay-in-your-lorry-when-you-are-at-sea

Lorry drivers are putting lives at risk by ignoring international regulations and staying in their cabs at sea, an investigation has found.

The probe into the ‘industry-wide’ issue was launched after an incident saw nine HGVs blown over and 22 cars damaged in strong winds on board a ferry in 2018.

At least six drivers had remained in their cabs on the vehicle decks during the P&O European Causeway crossing between Larne, Northern Ireland, and Cairnryan, Scotland.

Four drivers were in lorries that had overturned and one had to be freed by emergency services at the Dumfries and Galloway port.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said drivers remaining in their vehicles during the ferry’s passage, in contravention of international regulations and company policy, was not uncommon.

Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents, said: ‘The MAIB investigation identified that the forecast weather conditions had not been sufficiently considered when setting the course of the ship, nor when applying lashings to freight vehicles loaded aboard.

‘The investigation further highlighted the problem of freight drivers remaining in their cabs on the vehicle deck when the ferry is at sea.

‘Drivers remaining in their vehicles not only put themselves at risk, but they also place at risk other passengers and anyone who may have to rescue them.

‘Perhaps, most importantly, crucial emergency responses, such as to a fire, can be delayed until all passengers are accounted for.’

He said he had written to the senior managers of all ferry companies operating in the UK to highlight the danger of drivers remaining in their cabs.

Mr Moll said he hoped he could ‘encourage them to take a collective approach to eliminate this dangerous practice’.