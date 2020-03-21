this-is-what-virgil-abloh-is-listening-to-in-self-isolation

Virgil Abloh has compiled a list of songs he’s listening to while in self-isolation. The playlist has been shared by Vogue and is available on the site’s Spotify account as of today.

“One way he’s keeping himself busy is by sharing the songs that are soundtracking his downtime,” writes Vogue Runway Director Nicole Phelps.

The Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director added that his “musical tastes know no boundaries” and it clearly shows on the 17-track playlist, which is an eclectic mix of jazz, hip-hop, and indie tunes.

The tracks featured include “Générique” by Miles Davis, “Lift Off” by Tom Misch and Yussef (and featuring Rocco Palladino), as well as Jay Electronica‘s “A.P.I.D.T.A.”

Listen to the playlist in full below.

Allergic to dust. Based in Berlin.

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…

For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy