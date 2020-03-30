This is what Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are doing to fight against Coronavirus

Popular personalities have pledged in their support to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus. The latest to join are Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. They announced their contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund an initiative to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple has jointly donated Rs 3 crore, as per the latest report in media.

Both, Anushka and Virat took to Instagram to announce the same.

Apart from Anushka and Virat, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Kartik Aaryan have also contributed their bit for the cause.

