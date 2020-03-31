Mahesh Babu is a star whose light is seen throughout the nation. His movies are back-to-back super hits and his fandom is gigantic and expands, not only throughout the nation but throughout the globe.

The actor is a source of inspiration and he has proved it, especially during these perilous times. He recently contributed a considerable amount of money towards the Corona crisis charity for TFI workers.

Mahesh Babu has also taken initiative on social media to spread awareness and alertness among his audience relating to the pandemic. Spreading awareness and alertness about social distancing is the most crucial and vital part of fighting the virus. The actor even shared posts where he pleads everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government during the outbreak of the pandemic.

His fans also take to him and re-post his posts. They have also decided to provide groceries for Amma Nanna Anantha Ashram and Charumathi Child Care Center.

Mahesh Babu and his fans, essentially run a safety and awareness campaign together where they post and spread each other’s awareness posts to fight the virus in their own authentic way.

On the work front, the actor’s latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru was a mega-hit at the box office and charted remarkable numbers during its time in the cinema. The movie marked Mahesh Babu’s third top-notch movie to cross the mark of a jaw-dropping 100 crores and saw Mahesh Babu in a superb and unseen before character of an Army officer.

Mahesh Babu has won numerous awards for his films that still have a special place in the hearts of the audience. He has been triumphant due to his recent release which has set the bar high for him.

The actor always manages to send his fans in a frenzy whenever he releases a new film and they gain popularity in the northern circuit as well.