this-is-what-salman-khan-gifted-his-dabangg-3-co-star-kiccha-sudeep

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 made a good amount of business at the box office. Happy with the success of the third franchise of the popular Dabangg series Salman Khan recently surprised his Dabangg 3 co-star Kiccha Sudeep with a luxurious BMW M5 car.

A screen shot from the video of Sudeep and Salman Khan dancing for Urvashi Urvashi song.Screen shot

This is not the first time when Salman has shown his generosity by presenting gifts for his colleagues and close friends. But this time it was the Makkhi actor Kiccha Sudeep who proved to be the lucky one.

Kiccha Sudeep, a Kannada superstar has shared a picture collage of Salman and him with his brand new BMW gifted by the Bhaijaan. Captioning the picture Sudeep wrote, “Good always happens when you do good. Salman Khan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5… a sweetest gesture. Thank you for the love you have showered on me and my family, sir. It was an honor to have worked with you and to have had you visit us,”

When Dabangg 3 had released, Kiccha received a personalized jacket from Salman Khan’s collection.

Looks like Salman is very much impressed with Kiccha Sudeep and his performance in Dabangg 3. Kiccha Sudeep played the prime antagonist Balli Singh in 2019 released film ‘Dabangg 3’. Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 did phenomenal business at the box office minting about 135 crores. It starred Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjerekar. It was directed by Prabhu Deva.