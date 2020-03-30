This is what Rubina Dilaik is upto these days, watch video

COVID-19 has taken the centre stage in our lives all around the world. All are practising social distancing and self-quarantining. Celebrities are no exception to this rule. Self-quarantine has given us all the time we need to catch up with ourselves and our loved ones and celebrities are utilizing this time to the fullest.

Actress Rubina Dilaik, who rose to fame as Saumya in Colors show Shakti is also seen making the best use of the time. She was seen cleaning and dusting her entire house. She has shared the video of the same on her Instagram account.

Check here!