This is what RadhaKrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar is doing during Gudi Padwa: Read for details

Star Bharat’ popular mythological show RadhaKrishn which features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles is all set to enthral its viewers with an upcoming new track RadhaKrishn – ‘Krishn-Arjun Gatha’. It will narrate the great epic story from the lens of Love.

Meanwhile, this Gudi Padwa, Sumedh Mudgalkar will bring in the festival with his family. On this note Sumedh mentioned “I feel blessed to celebrate this Gudi Padwa with my family after many years. This time we will celebrate Gudi Padwa by staying home because of the current scenario of Covid-19. I pray to God for everyone’s safety and good health in this pandemic situation.”

In such a situation, Sumedh wishes for the welfare and good health of his family, friends, fans and everyone around the world.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com