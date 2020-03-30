Popular singer Kanika Kapoor was hospitalized on March 20 after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After being tested positive for the fourth time on March 29, the star penned an emotional post on Instagram. Sharing an inspirational wallpaper about time, the singer wrote that she hopes her next coronavirus test is negative.

She had returned from London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow. The singer received much flak on social media for not disclosing her travel history and attending public events, thus putting others’ lives in danger. Lucknow Police booked Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.