This is what Hina Khan is doing during quarantine, check hilarious video

Contents
- 1 Hina Khan shares her video of cleaning doormats
- 2 Hina Khanquarantine
- 3 Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff: 7 Bollywood Actors Off-duty Style
- 4 10 SEXY Unseen Hina Khan Pictures
- 5 Justin Bieber’s 10 Best Songs To Listen While Self Quarantine!
- 6 Hina Khan and Sanjay Gagnani are Super Happy: Read to find their CONNECTION
- 7 I miss going to shoot: Parag Tyagi
- 8 Jennifer Winget vs Erica Fernandes vs Hina Khan: Who Follows SPUNKY Fashion?
- 9 Learn these Jannat Zubair hairstyles during self-quarantine
- 10 Hina Khan turns hair stylist
- 11 These ethnic outfits Of Hina Khan are perfect for all festivals
- 12 Neha Kakkar’s 7 Best Songs To Listen While In Self Quarantine!
- 13 Avneet Kaur’s quarantine SECRET REVEALED
- 14 Top 5 Web Series You Must Watch During Quarantine
- 15 Hina Khan has a BIG SURPRISE for fans
Actress Hina Khan, who is known for her acting chops and amazing style, has kept her fans updated about her day to day life during the lockdown.
Earlier, she was seen mopping the floors of her house. Later, she was seen sketching. She also turned a hairstylist once.
Now, she has taken to cleaning doormats. Hina took to her Instagram stories and shared her video of cleaning doormats. She was not too happy on being given the chore. Check out her hilarious video!