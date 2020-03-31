Contents
- 1 Divyanka Tripathi gets angry and warns people.
- 2 CoronavirusDivyanka TripathiYeh Hai Mohabbatein
- 3 This unprecedented global health crisis requires a humongous amount of money for a fightback: Arjun Bijlani
- 4 Nihar Pandya and wife Neeti Mohan, Shakti and Mukti Mohan ‘s SENSATIONAL LAST MINUTE ESCAPE from Australia: Read FULL STORY
- 5 OMG! Shivangi Joshi doesn’t want to marry, reason REVEALED
- 6 This is what Kanika Kapoor is doing to test negative for Coronavirus: Read and find out
- 7 Top 10 HOT And SEXY Looks Of Divyanka Tripathi
- 8 No Theatrical Release For Dibakar Bannerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Straight To OTT?
- 9 Central Minister Baabul Supriyo On The Return Of Ramayan on TV
- 10 Not acting, this is what Varun Dhawan is doing these days to keep fans entertained: Watch Video
- 11 I miss going to shoot: Parag Tyagi
- 12 Selena Gomez to contribute some of her profits to Covid-19 Relief Fund
- 13 Social distancing’s side effects make Mohsin Khan crazy, watch video
- 14 #BattleCovid19: Kapil Sharma donates 50 lakhs to relief fund
- 15 Learn these Jannat Zubair hairstyles during self-quarantine
Divyanka Tripathi gets angry and warns people.
Divyanka Tripathi is the most desired television actress in India. With her role as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she made us all go gaga. She is recognized for her acting all over the nation.
The actress has been spreading awareness about Coronavirus and doing her bit to educate people. However, recently, she chose a different to warn those who are breaking the lockdown rule and stepping outside the house.
She posted a video and warned people to stay home or else she would be angry. The video is a small clip from her previous show. Take a look…
View this post on Instagram
To those who are still not sitting back at home and spreading Virus… Zyada daring mat bano na!!❌ Thoda Corona se daro na!!👍 #StayHome
A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on