‘this-is-us’-season-finale-conquers-tuesday-ratings;-‘fbi’-duo-surges-with-crossover-event

Once again everyone’s eyes were on the Pearsons, who took the top spot in Tuesday’s primetime ratings. NBC’s season finale of This Is Us delivered a 1.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.92 million viewers, gaining three tenths in the demo over last week. Those numbers gave the drama its best rating since October, tying it with September’s season premiere. It also was the most watched episode since that Season 4 starter.

NBC won the night overall in the demo with Ellen’s Game of Games (1.4, 6.92M) ticking up again. The network also debuted its midseason drama Council of Dads (0.7, 2.95M) at 10 PM.

CBS was the night’s most watched network led by NCIS and its FBI franchise crossover. FBI (1.1, 10.78M) kicked off the back-to-back episodes with its best demo number and largest audience since November 2018. FBI: Most Wanted (1.0, 9.48M) followed, hitting a season high. NCIS (1.3, 13.08M) delivered its largest audience in more than a year.

At ABC, The Conners (1.1 6.40) saw a dip in the demo as did Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.99M). Bless this Mess (0.7, 4.08M), Black-ish (0.6, 2.64M) and 10 PM drama For Life (0.6, 2.40M) held steady.

Fox’s The Resident (0.8, 4.43M) and Empire (0.7, 2.79M) both stayed on par with last week. On the CW, a fresh DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, 413,000) slipped in the demo coming out of a repeat of The Flash.