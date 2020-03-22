‘this-is-us’-fans-predict-jack-and-lucy-will-reveal-kate’s-fate-in-the-future

The This Is Us Season 4 finale is finally here, but we’re still unprepared for all the big revelations coming in the March 24 episode, titled “Strangers: Part Two.” As we’ve seen in the preview, Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik) and his wife, Lucy (Auden Thornton), will return in the future. Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) will celebrate baby Jack’s birthday in the present day. And while we’re excited to see the two timelines intertwine, we still know very little about Kate (Chrissy Metz) in the far-future. So This Is Us fans theorized the flash-forward of Jack and Lucy will reveal Kate’s fate.

What we know about Kate in the future of ‘This Is Us’

As of now, This Is Us has yet to show Kate in a far-future scene. However, we have received a few clues. In the premiere for the third season, Toby answered a call from Randall in a flash-forward sequence.

Over the phone, Randall asked Toby if he was “coming down.” But he wasn’t sure. “She wants you to be there,” Randall said. The woman in question was not identified and Toby was not wearing his wedding ring.

Then in the This Is Us Season 3 finale, the NBC drama returned to the future timeline. The Pearson family was gathering at Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) cabin home for Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who appeared to be on her death bed.

Nevertheless, when Toby arrived, he noted how “huge” Kevin’s house was. He also revealed he just spoke with his son, Jack. “They’re on their way,” Toby said. Though he never specified who Jack was with.

All the while, Kate was not seen or mentioned, and many fans believe the This Is Us character is either dead or divorced from Toby. But even so, the writers have not given viewers enough information to form a definitive answer.

A ‘This Is Us’ fans theorizes Kate’s death will be revealed by Jack and Lucy in the fourth season finale

As mentioned, Jack and Lucy will come back in the This Is Us Season 4 finale. The couple was first introduced in the premiere, titled “Strangers.” Then right before dropping the bomb that Jack is Toby and Kate’s son, the NBC series revealed Lucy was six months pregnant.

Now we haven’t seen much from Jack and Lucy, other than a sweet moment at Thanksgiving. However, the This Is Us Season 4, Episode 18 promo showed the pair at the hospital for a reason that has yet to be determined.

Then following the preview’s release, a This Is Us fan on Reddit shared a theory about Jack and Lucy unveiling the truth about Kate’s fate in the finale on March 24.

“So I’ve been thinking about where’s Kate in the future timeline and I always thought/assumed she is dead,” the fan wrote. “In the promo footage was shown where Future Jack and his wife are in the hospital and they are expecting the child.”

The fan continued, “My expectations is: They will have a beautiful daughter and will name her Kate, same way Kate named her son Jack after her dead father.”

In all honesty, we wouldn’t put this theory past the This Is Us team, as they love a full-circle moment. Meanwhile, another fan noted Kate’s death would explain why Toby is still “very much accepted by the Pearsons.” But regardless, if Kate’s death is confirmed by Jack and Lucy naming their newborn after her, the reveal would, indeed, destroy us.

What to expect from Kate in the ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 finale

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson on ‘This Is Us’ | Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When speaking to Glamour about the This Is Us Season 4 finale, executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker teased Kate and Toby’s storyline. But will it be as devastating as the fan theory? It’s a little difficult to determine.

“Yeah, we have a great [story for them] next week,” Aptaker said when the publication asked about Kate and Toby’s relationship. “It’s a really special one that gets to a really unexpected place.”

Berger added: “It’s a really beautiful episode that is written by [creator] Dan Fogelman himself, and he did an unbelievable job with the script. The actors are unbelievable in what they’ve done with it, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it. It’s a very exciting episode of TV.”

So does great and beautifully written necessarily mean the last episode brings the characters joy? We’re going to have to wait and see.

